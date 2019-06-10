2 young teenagers charged after body found in vehicle in Tuscaloosa Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are charging two teenagers after a body was found in a car on Sunday.
Capt. Kip Hart says a 14 year old will be charged with murder and a 15 year old will be charged with theft, abuse of a corpse and obstructing governmental operations. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Elexis Lashelle McCool.
Capt. Hart says the victim and suspects knew each other. Statements made indicate the suspects were riding around in the area of Skyland Blvd. and McFarland Blvd. The backseat passenger, according to authorities, was firing a handgun out of the window. When he brought the gun back in, it discharged and struck the victim while she was driving.
Police say the victim was able to come to a stop and the two suspects put her in the back seat and drove to the 3700 block of 25th Street where the white Jeep was found. Police say the suspects believed the victim had died, left her in the vehicle and fled the scene.
We will provide more information when it is available.
