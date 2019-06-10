American Cancer Society hosts Tee it up for Life Golf Tournament

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl spent his day in Vestavia working to raise money for a good cause.
Coach Pearl was the guest of honor today at The American Cancer Society’s premier golf tournament.
He says it is important to get involved with these events. He says he and his family are very blessed and it’s only right that they give back.
“You can’t ask people to do things you aren’t willing to do yourself,” said Pearl. “So my family and I will take a leadership role today in supporting the event financially. Not just with our presence, but with our resources and. We will ask others to do the same.”
