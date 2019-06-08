Bonds set at over $400k for deputy, woman accused in filming rape of 1 year old child

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was fired following his arrest in connection to the rape of a 1 year old child.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau says Shaderick Jones, 33, the fired deputy, is accused of filming the rape of the child. Jones worked as a deputy for the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Before that, he was a deputy for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, June 12, his bond was set at $465,000. He’s charged with principal to first degree rape, principal to crimes against nature, pornography involving a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and malfeasance in office.
During a 2 p.m. press conference at the St. Gabriel Police Department, Ambeau said police received a video Friday evening of a woman sexually abusing an infant. The video was recorded at 4:38 p.m., Ambeau added.
The woman, identified as Iyehesa Todd, 26, told police that Jones coerced her to perform the sex act on the child because she had a traffic arrest warrant against her. She said she was afraid to go to jail. Todd told investigators Jones told her to perform the sex act because it was his “fantasy” to see something like that, Ambeau said.
Also on Wednesday, her bond was set at $423,000. She’s charged with first degree rape, aggravated crime against nature, pornography involving a juvenile, and failure to appear.
“I’ve never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life," said Ambeau, who has been the police chief for 16 years.
Todd was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail, while Jones was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
Ambeau says protective services has taken the child, who is now in the custody of a family member.
The case is being turned over to the district attorney’s office.
