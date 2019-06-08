Where to find summer work

“There are so many summer programs that naturally summer jobs come with them. Unfortunately, high school students are looking for those jobs too. Adults will need to figure out how to differentiate themselves from the kids. What experience do you have that a teenager would not? Do you have supervisory experience? Do you have special skills? What about thinking like an entrepreneur and creating your own camp? Lots of parents are looking for ways to occupy their kids over the summer. Can you help? Or, what about finding creative ways to help kids stay sharp academically over the summer? Check with libraries and community centers to see if they need extra hands for their summer programs or if they can provide space for you to run your own program. Jobs and other opportunities are out there. You just might have to get creative,” said Dr. Stephanie Yates, UAB Regions Institute for Financial Education.