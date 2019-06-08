Vestavia business remains closed after rockslide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The owner of a Vestavia Hills business damaged in a rockslide earlier this year says he wants to reopen.
Aamco Transmission has been closed since late February because of the incident.
The owner says he plans to reopen, but doesn’t have a time table of when that will happen.
He says they are still working through items and trying to get things ironed out with the insurance company.
You’ll remember this is not first business in that area to fall victim to a rock slide. Back in 2017, just a few doors down at Backyard Burgers, a retaining wall collapsed. The restaurant still remains closed.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.