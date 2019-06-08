Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A very humid weekend is underway as an area of low pressure remains anchored over North Mississippi. Around this low will rotate a series of rain waves which will be accompanied by the possibility for thunderstorms which can drop copious amounts of rain in isolated areas over a short period of time.
Sunday, the low should make some progress moving northeast and the accompanying front will move along with it. The system will continue its eastward progression Monday a second surface front will drop south and east from the Plains States approaching the Mississippi River Valley and helping push the first front on across Central Alabama. This will effectively keep us in our wet weather pattern through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.
Tuesday the area of low pressure will begin to weaken as it traverses the Southeast allowing for a wind shift and bringing a drier more northwesterly wind flow into the state. These winds will help push the second front through the region allowing some drier air to seep in lowering rain chances and bringing some slightly cooler temperatures by the middle of next week.
