Hugh Culverhouse Jr. “hurt” by UA Board decision to remove name from law school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The University of Alabama trustees have voted to return a $26.5 million donation given by Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. and remove his name from the law school.
"While we are grateful to all of our donors and supporters and very grateful to this donor and this donor's family, donors do not dictate the administration of the University of Alabama,” Finis St. John IV/ Chancellor of the UA System said.
A short time after Chancellor St. John’s recommendation, the University of Alabama system board of trustees voted to return Culverhouse’s donation. Shortly after the vote, UA employees were seen removing Culverhouse’s name from the law school sign.
The BOT says it has nothing to do with recent comments Culverhouse made calling for a boycott of UA and the state over the new abortion law. Culverhouse tells WBRC he doesn't believe that.
"That’s horse (expletive)..that’s wrong. I have a hard time believing the university of kicking me off and immediately today taking my name off the sign because of some dispute when you never told me what the dispute was,” Culverhouse said.
The university claims Culverhouse wanted to have more control over decisions being made at the law school.
"We will learn from this experience and always remember that we cannot and will not compromise those values of academic integrity and independent administration at any price,” St. John said.
Culverhouse says he found out about the vote when the university wired his money back. He claims no one from UA has contacted him about it. He would like for the university to be more honest about the situation.
"Come on, be a man. Just say look we don’t like him and so we’re kicking him out,” Culverhouse said. As far as what the future holds with Culverhouse and UA? "What future? If you got kicked when you were bending over…you probably wouldn’t want to get too close to the mule again,” Culverhouse added.
“This decision was made for reasons of academic and institutional integrity,” UA President Dr. Stuart Bell said. “I appreciate the actions of the Chancellor and our Board of Trustees and their unwavering support of these intrinsic values."
Culverhouse told us he's also asking the Alabama bar to hold his membership. He says he doesn't want to cause them embarrassment.
In an op-ed Friday night in the Washington Post, Culverhouse says he’s planning on supporting the ACLU’s efforts to challenge Alabama’s abortion law.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.