Firetruck, station damaged after fire department burglary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The fire chief walked into the the Wiley Volunteer Fire Department, the morning of May 15, and found signs that someone had broken in, and tried to get away with their truck, but they didn’t get far.
“When whoever it was tried driving the fire truck out the door it caught on the building and tore the door down and part of the building as well,” says Assistant Fire Chief Amelia Willcutt.
The door that used to be on the truck now sits next to the defunct rolling door; something that has kept them from being able to answer calls.
"Since we don't hire contractors unless we have to, we took the time to board the door up that night, and we were working into the night to get that done."
Structural damage to the truck can be found in more than one place, and one oxygen tank has gone missing.
Wiley is a small volunteer fire department, but are relied upon just the same as a full-fledged department.
"We are often the first people who respond, sometimes the only people who respond to medical issues, wrecks, fires. When we're called, we go."
Now, surveying the damage, they're picking up the pieces and hope to find whoever is responsible.
“We will not be gotten down by this. We will still be able to respond and nothing like this is going to keep us down," says Willcutt.
