Check the forecast before you plan a trip to the lake, river

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you are looking at the forecast this weekend, trying to find a window when there’s no rain so you can spend some time outside.
And if you have plans to go out on the water, listen up.
Firefighters say you need to be smart before hitting the river or lakes.
Look ahead at the forecast and don’t take these summer popup storms lightly.
Just a few inches of rain from the day before can cause problems.
“People are not cognizant of what the impact of a little rain can do to a large river. These river sheds like the Cahaba River look very placid and very nice 90 percent of the time,” said Captain Grant Wilkinson. “But as they get flood stage, trees fall in them, you get snags, and the river it not something you recognize as you normally would.”
Captain Wilkinson says make sure to always have enough life jackets on hand, tell someone where you’re going, and take a phone with you in a water tight bag.
And if you hear thunder, get to shore and find a safe spot off the water ASAP.
