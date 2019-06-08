B’ham police investigating domestic dispute that led to homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham detectives are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning in Inglenook.
According to authorities, police were called to the 4400 block of 46th St. N. to investigate an assault. Once they arrived, officers found an unresponsive victim in the bedroom.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and found the victim had died from his injuries. The victim was pronounced dead by the coroner at the scene.
Police believe the homicide was a result of a domestic dispute. Police have a suspect in custody at this time.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim pending confirmation and notification of the immediate family.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.