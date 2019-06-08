Alabama adding more Pre-K classrooms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will add at least 164 new Pre-K classrooms for the 2019-2020 school year.
The increase is the largest single year expansion ever.
It also means that 21,636 children will be able to participate next school year.
Education experts say there is no doubt as to the benefits of Pre-K.
“Seeing what school is all about. They just do better in school because they are able to make friends. They know the rules. They know about their love of reading, and math, and socializing. So it makes it worth it,” said Pam Liebenberg, Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Tuscaloosa County Schools.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.