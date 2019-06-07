Wet weather continues through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to the end of the workweek! It looks like it’s still going to be a very wet scenario for all of us as we head into the next few days. We have seen scattered light shower activity throughout the overnight hours and it looks like we will likely see the same throughout the day today.
After starting out this morning in the low to mid-70s, our highs will likely top out today close to 84 degrees. Our forecast models are showing periodic rainfall today, which means we are expected to get some breaks in the action from time to time today.
Saturday looks to be trending more consistent with rainfall throughout the the day and night expected. There doesn’t appear to be much of a break in the action for Sunday into Monday, and we could see several inches of rain across Alabama and across the southeast by the time this system leaves our area. That’s a good thing, because a moderate drought had begun developing into several areas across the region.
The rain should begin tapering off by midweek next week.
Have a great weekend - and don’t forget that umbrella!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.