UA trustees vote to return Culverhouse Jr. donation, remove name from law school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama trustees have voted to return a $26.5 million donation given by Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. and remove his name from the law school.
University of Alabama chancellor Finis E. St. John IV recommended Culverhouse’s donation and restore the name of the law school to The University of Alabama School of Law.
St. John IV said Friday Culverhouse Jr.'s expectations for the use of his donations have been “inconsistent with academic integrity and independent administration of the law school.”
“We will learn from this experience and always remember we cannot and will not compromise those values of academic integrity and independent administration at any price," St. John IV said.
Culverhouse Jr. has donated over $30 million to the University of Alabama. This recent $21.5 million contribution included the law school being named the Hugh F. Culverhouse School of Law.
Culverhouse made headlines weeks after Alabama signed its anti-abortion bill into law, calling for students to boycott the University of Alabama.
