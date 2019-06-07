Tarrant car collision repair company plans to move to old Sam’s Club space in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some big plans for a big, empty space in Irondale. A car collision repair company in Tarrant has plans to move to the old Sam’s Club location.
Mayor Charles Moore said the collision repair center has until August to close on the property, and then there would be another four to six month build out.
Classic Car Motoring is the name of the company.
It's the only certified collision facility approved by Mercedes-Benz USA in the state.
Sam’s Club moved out last February and the space has been empty since.
Filling this 150,000+ square foot facility isn’t the only thing Mayor Moore is looking forward to.
“In addition to that, the front part of the property is zoned for commercial, and so they’re hoping to recruit a restaurant and some other retail in that space out front where the gas station used to be,” said Mayor Moore.
We spoke with the CEO of Classic Car Motoring Jeff Baggett over the phone.
He said the plan is to open by January 1 of next year, or sooner.
