Safe and sound: JoJo the kangaroo back home after two-day search

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After two days of searching, JoJo the baby kangaroo is back home safe and sound with his owner.
Cody Breland posted just after midnight Friday on Facebook that the runaway marsupial had been found. Thanking the many people that helped with the search, Breland said JoJo was found in the Bayou View area near Poplar Circle and is now back home with his big brother Mercury.
It was the “vacation of his life" said Breland in his post, adding that people reached out to him to offer support from as far away as JoJo’s land of origin, Australia.
Breland, who runs Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo in McHenry, said he had the baby kangaroo and some other animals out at an elementary school for an event Wednesday when it started raining really hard. That frightened some of the animals and the kangaroo jumped away.
Dozens of people endured the rain and heat over the last few days to search Gulfport for the kangaroo. Gulfport Police Department and animal control officers also joined in to help with the search. A Facebook page called “Bring JoJo Home” was quickly formed, with nearly 2,000 people following the progress of the search.
To show their appreciation to the public for their help and support in finding JoJo, a meet and greet with the baby kangaroo will be held. The public is invited to meet JoJo at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at The Blowfly Inn, located at 1201 Washington Ave. in Gulfport. The restaurant will serve up red beans and rice, banana pudding and ice water or a soft drink.
