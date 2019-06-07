More questions about the condition of B’ham fire stations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Station 27 remains closed because of suspicions of health issues. Some suspect mold and asbestos.
Memorandums from the fire department reveal questions at another station.
Fire Station 28, according to the documents, has had problems for years. The latest one shows unsafe conditions in the firehouse. The paper points to dark mold.
The Secretary Treasurer of the Birmingham Fire Fighters Association Local 117 believed there are problems with other stations. But, the union wants to see the facts first from 27.
“The city acted and moved them out of the building. They have a company to come in and investigate. So pending the results, what kind of results we get I think that is what is next. See what the findings are,” said Dale Wyatt.
The union hopes the city will look at other stations to make repairs so they are safe. Birmingham City Councilman Hunter Williams said the fire administration has not indicated there are problems at other stations.
