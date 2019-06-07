Magic City Theatre Festival offers new Alice in Wonderland Adaptation for FREE

“I think it’s important for children to be exposed to theater because theater is immediate its write in front of you. It’s a 4,000 year old art form,” explains Bruce. “Its necessary because in this day and age when we are all glued to our phones. When I was growing up it was television. We keep getting further distanced from each other because of our technology. Theater does exactly the opposite of that. Its immediate, its in front of you. If the audience laughs a lot then the actors will give them a strong performance. As much as you are going to see actors perform in front of you, they are also listening to you, they are feeding off of what you give to them.”