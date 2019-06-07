Local veteran remembers D-Day from the air

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Lieutenant William Massey looks back at memories Thursday, 75 years after he and thousands of other troops paved the way for victory in World War II.
“It was a good start. It was good progress. It was encouragement, raised the morale of all the troops. And we were off to ending the war," he said.
Massey’s role on D-Day was to take out strategic bridges from the air. The pilot and his crew made two separate bombing runs to France and Germany.
“We took it out for Germany to having it as a route to the invasion coast,” said Massey.
Massey flew a plane named “The Channel Express.”
It was named by its previous pilot and Massey liked it.
Not to mention, its old commander had flown 25 separate missions and lived to tell about it.
“But on my 5th or 6th mission, I found out that was the third Channel Express,” he said.
The previous pilot had survived being shot down twice.
“So I said well maybe we’ll inherit some of his luck,” he added.
Turns out Massey did, surviving being shot down on a mission in the weeks following the D-Day invasion.
Massey says he’ll never forget his time in the service, D-Day, or those who didn’t come back.
The thing about him that still shines through today, even at 98 years old, is his patriotism.
“We’ve got so much to be thankful for. Thank God I’m an American and I’m proud to shout it,” said Massey.
