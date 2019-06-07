Lawson State: Grilled Chicken Caprese

Ingredients:
4 chicken breasts
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
salt and pepper
4 slices mozzarella
4 slices tomato
2 tablespoons basil sliced
Balsamic Reduction
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
Directions:
Preheat grill to medium high heat.
Season chicken breasts with italian seasoning, garlic and onion powder. Sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides.
Spray the grill with non stick cooking spray and cook the chicken breasts until they are almost fully cooked.
Top each chicken breast with a slice of mozzarella. Close the grill and allow it to cook for a few additional minutes to melt.
Remove the chicken from the grill and top with tomato and basil. Drizzle with the homemade balsamic reduction. Serve immediately and enjoy!
Balsamic Reduction
Add balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to a small saucepan. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the sauce has reduced by half.
