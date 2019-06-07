Hundreds of kids learn football skills at Birmingham Bowl Youth Football Clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When 11-year-old Jonas Harrison stepped out on UAB football’s practice field, he knew he had a lot to prove.
“I feel like I’m definitely getting better and learning new stuff, I’m working on my skills, and it’s fun seeing all the UAB players and how supportive they are to us," Jonas Harrison said.
From agility drills to learning how to tackle and catch, more than 250 kids from ages 8-13 participated in the Birmingham Bowl Youth Football Clinic at UAB Friday morning. Blazer head football coach Bill Clark and his coaching staff taught the kids the fundamentals of football and left them with one important message.
“Just how to work as a team, there’s no “I" in team, and you have to work together as a team to be successful in football,” Harrison added.
Not only did the campers learn a lot of drills, their favorite part was touring UAB’s facilities.
“Once they lost their team and came back, it’s been very motivational to see them do it. They’re coming back really strong like nothing ever happened, they’re training even harder and they’re coming out to be one of the best teams out here,” said Harrison.
“It’s awesome, UAB is a really good program, they’re D1 so it’s pretty awesome to be here," said camper Payton Floyd.
“We’re always selling UAB football, we’re selling the connection with the community and hopefully we’re making some future Blazers,” said UAB head football coach Bill Clark.
The Birmingham Bowl Youth Football Clinic was free to the public and was sponsored by Alabama Power.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.