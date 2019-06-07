Fire at Gadsden’s Oden Piano building ruled arson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s fire marshal says the fire that destroyed the Oden Piano & Organ company building in Alabama City was arson.
“I can’t really say more than that,” Fire Marshal Jason Talton said. "We have a few trails to run down over the next few days.”
The legally troubled business closed shortly after the building was condemned in February 2018. City building inspector Brian Harbison confirmed the condemnation was still in place when the fire broke out just after midnight Wednesday morning.
There was no electricity running to the building.
The building still had pianos and billiard tables inside that belonged to other people. One man, David Lancaster, said Wednesday he dropped off an antique piano two years ago, that dated back to 1865. He said he saw its charred remains inside the burned store Wednesday, “right about where I left it.”
Oden Piano & Organ opened back in 1951. The business closed after its owners began running into legal trouble.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.