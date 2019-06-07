Deck collapse: who’s responsible for maintaining it?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s still unknown what exactly caused Tuesday night’s deck collapse in East Birmingham that killed a 3-year-old and injured others.
However, fire officials have said from the beginning the deck somehow separated from the house and the entire structure came crashing down nine feet.
“It’s a good idea to get a contractor to come out and just do a general inspection,” said Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
But whose responsibility is that - the owner’s or the renter’s?
“As a renter, you can’t just always rely on everything is right,” said Birmingham Attorney Martin Weinberg.
Weinberg adds ultimately, it can depend on the circumstances, lease agreements, etc.
Sometimes, he says it’s best for renters to spend the money and go ahead and do their own inspections. If for no other reason, to prevent something from happening later.
“You would assume that someone is not going to rent you a property where something is dangerous or hazardous. But you always want to check,” said Weinberg.
The home where Tuesday’s collapse occurred was reportedly being rented and tax records show a company owns it.
When it comes to accidents, Weinberg says fault depends on circumstances.
“It could be the owner. It could be the renter,” said Weinberg. “It could be the manufacturer, could even be a city, if they knew there was a defect, and they inspected it. And they said everything was good to go, and it wasn’t fixed.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.