Danny Carr signs letter pledging not to criminalize abortion procedures

“As elected prosecutors, we took an oath to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and the Constitutions of our individual states. Our U.S. Supreme Court, in deciding Roe v. Wade, determined that every woman has a fundamental right to privacy which is “broad enough to encompass a woman’s decision whether or not to terminate her pregnancy. As some elected prosecutors have noted, the broad restrictions in the laws passed by these states appear to be unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade. Many of us share those legal views, but our commitment to not prosecute women who obtain abortions and health care professionals who provide treatment is not predicated on these concerns alone. Not all of us agree on a personal or moral level on the issue of abortion... What brings us together is our view that as prosecutors we should not and will not criminalize healthcare decisions such as these.”