Boy on unicorn raft rescued at sea in NC

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews rescued an 8-year-old boy stuck on a unicorn raft an estimated half mile from shore in Oak Island, NC, Monday.
The large raft was likely carried out to sea by wind that pushed the raft from shallow water to deeper water “in seconds,” Oak Island Water Rescue says.
The rescue team says the boy was so far out when they arrived that it was difficult to see the float from the shoreline. The boy’s family, from Ohio, called 911 after realizing they couldn’t reach the 8-year-old.
“Once it was out past the waves, the big float acted like a sail and the unicorn float kept going away from the beach,” rescue crews say.
Officials say the boy did an “amazing job” of staying calm and remaining on the float until they were able to get to him.
“When Boat 4491 reached him, he told the crew not to pop the unicorn float or they would get in trouble,” Oak Island Water Rescue posted.
Rescue crews say floats getting blown out to sea is not uncommon, and that they receive multiple 911 calls for rafts blown into deeper water on windy days.
At least one person attempted to swim out to the boy but was unsuccessful and turned around.
“That easily could have resulted in a exhausted swimmer drowning,” Oak Island Water Rescue says.
Rescue teams say children can benefit from wearing a life jacket at the beach.
Crews advise families to be cautious while using rafts in the ocean and recommend anchoring the raft or holding onto a rope connected to the raft.
