Birmingham Black Lives Matter activist in custody after deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police department obtained a warrant to arrest a Black Lives Matter activist after an altercation left one man dead.
34-year-old Mercutio Southhall is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail, on a Prevocational Manslaughter warrant issued after the death of 54-year-old Arthur Hudson.
According to authorities, Birmingham police were conducting a traffic stop when an altercation was heard in the 6000 block of 1st Ave S.
As officers approached the location, gunfire erupted and police arrived to find Hudson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A female who was also present was transported to UAB with minor injuries.
Southhall is a Black Lives Matter activist who was arrested at President Trump’s first Alabama rally at the BJCC.
