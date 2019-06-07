Birmingham Black Lives Matter activist in custody after deadly shooting

Mercutio Southhall
By WBRC Staff | June 6, 2019 at 7:26 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 7:27 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police department obtained a warrant to arrest a Black Lives Matter activist after an altercation left one man dead.

34-year-old Mercutio Southhall is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail, on a Prevocational Manslaughter warrant issued after the death of 54-year-old Arthur Hudson.

According to authorities, Birmingham police were conducting a traffic stop when an altercation was heard in the 6000 block of 1st Ave S.

As officers approached the location, gunfire erupted and police arrived to find Hudson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A female who was also present was transported to UAB with minor injuries.

Southhall is a Black Lives Matter activist who was arrested at President Trump’s first Alabama rally at the BJCC.

