Art From the Heart: Event supports local artists with autism

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Art is alive when you walk into Studio by the Tracks. Tables are ready for creating, supplies line the walls, and art is everywhere.
The non-profit is celebrating 30 years of serving adult artists with autism spectrum disorder this year, providing instruction, studio space and gallery representation.
“Studio by the Tracks is a hidden gem in Birmingham. I think it makes Birmingham a better place to have this kind of service for our autistic adults,” says Executive Director Suzanne Boozer. “It’s an important piece of our students lives and I think it’s an important thing to Birmingham as well.”
The studio helps artists pursue careers as well as connect with others.
“I think the role is tremendously important for all autistic adults to have a place where they can go and socialize. They can develop a career path in art, but it’s mainly a place where they can come and just be themselves,” says Boozer. “Autism is no deficit here. They come they are loved and respected and their work is very valued and they feel that and its very important to them to feel that.”
The students are encouraged to pursue their passions, as well as expand their possibilities.
“A lot of our students have restricted interests,” explains Boozer. “Our challenge is to show them that they can do something else and be really good at that too and just let them see how broad they can be. That’s a big part of what we do.”
The artists works will be on display, and for sale at the 30th annual “Art from The Heart” event Sunday night June 9th at the Theodore in downtown Birmingham. It’s the studio’s main fundraiser, and hundreds of people are expected.
There will be a “cash and carry” selection of works created by Studio by the Tracks artists, as well as a silent and live auction featuring works donated by other local artists as well. The event is a way to pay tribute to the entire art community.
“We try to be a benefit to the community at large,” says artistic director Katie Thompson. “We have all of these working artists come together. All of the work is amazing. Everyone is coming from different backgrounds and medium and perspectives all under one roof for one night.”
The event is from 6pm to 9pm and tickets are available on the Studio by the Tracks website. Art can be previewed there as well as the studio’s social media pages.
“I think it’s important to have a creative outlet like studio by the tracks for the inclusivity of artists from all kinds. We all come to art form our perspectives so having a place where this particular community can feel safe and encouraged and creative and open to create whatever they want to create is incredibly important to the artists community as a whole because you get that much more diverse perspective as a whole,” says Thompson.
“Art is a great way to communicate for those who are not always able to communicate verbally. It’s freedom. To create or to do whatever you would like to do,” says Boozer.
