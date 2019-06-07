Alabama’s Haylie McCleney is one of the world’s best softball players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Team USA softball player Haylie McCleney has come a long way from her roots in Morris, Alabama. She starred at Mortimer Jordan High School, was an All-American at the University of Alabama, and has been a member of Team USA on the Junior and the National Squad, since 2013.
“I was raised with a ball in my hand and I could not be more blessed because of that,” said McCleney. “You step between the lines and I feel I’m the best on the field. I have to think that way, you know, playing with your hair on fire. Everyday I’m playing like it’s an Olympic game.”
McCleney will participate in Team USA’s training camp beginning on June 10 in Columbus, Georgia. Later in the summer, she will play in the International Cup and the Pan American Games. Her ultimate goal is to hopefully earn a roster spot for the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.