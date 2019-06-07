Alabama football superfan Walt Gary passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football superfan Walt Gary has passed away at the age of 36. Gary loved the Crimson Tide and attended football practices once a week for nearly 25 years. He even gave his game predictions to Coach Nick Saban at his radio show each week.
“Walt Gary was a special part of the Alabama football program and our hearts are broken by the news of his passing. He was beloved by everyone on our team, in our athletic department and throughout the Alabama family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Walt’s family, friends, and everyone who knew and loved Walt as much as we did. The Thursday night radio show won’t be the same without hearing his game prediction and seeing his infectious personality. Walt will be truly missed,” said Alabama head football coach Nick Saban in a statement Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.