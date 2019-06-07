Absolutely Alabama: A Day with Pat Dye

(WBRC) - When you’re one of the most famous football coaches in the history of the state, what do you do when the cheering and the championships end? If you’re Pat Dye there’s still plenty of time to literally get growing.
Share our “Day With Dye” and discover how the former Auburn Tigers coach is still not too far from The Loveliest Village, adding to a legacy in a spectacular spot which is Absolutely Alabama!
The journey continues beginning Friday at noon WAFF 48 News in Huntsville, Friday night at 9 on WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham, also this weekend on WTVM News 9 in Columbus and WSFA12 in Montgomery.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.