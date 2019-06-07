AATC: Spicy chicken lettuce wraps

All Around Town Catering: Spicy chicken lettuce wraps
Ingredients:
1 lb grilled chicken, diced
2 Tbsp soy sauce
1 Tbsp Sambal oelek
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp fish sauce
Squeeze of lime juice
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp minced garlic
Lime zest
1 Tbsp minced ginger
2 Tbsp chopped cashews
2 Tbsp scallions, chopped
Directions:
Combine soy sauce, sambal, brown sugar, lime juice, and fish sauce in a bowl and mix well. Heat oil in pan and brown the chicken. Add sauce the last minute and coat all pieces well. Arrange lettuce on plate and add the chicken mixture. Garnish with scallions, cashews, and lime zest. This is spicy and refreshing at the same time! Enjoy!
