Upgrades coming to Bryant-Denny stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama officials began talking about a fundraising effort to upgrade Bryant Denny Stadium and other athletic facilities back in 2018.
Thursday, the Physical Properties committee of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees voted in favor of the changes suggested in the plan.
The cost of those upgrades increased $17 million from the original $75 million plan to a $92 million dollar project.
Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne described what some of the money pays for.
“There will be 4 new video boards. 60 percent larger, much better technology than what we currently have,” Byrne told Trustees.
Upgrades also include more elevators, improvements to suites, areas that students will have access to so they can have a better game day experience.
"This will be an area with more than 10,000 square feet, new restrooms, new concessions, charging stations, televisions, fans. Our student body who come to games can have access to," he added.
That money will also go into improvements at the Alabama's practice facility at the Mal Moore Athletic Complex and Rhoades Stadium where Bama's softball team plays.
But the main focus of upgrades, is Bryant Denny Stadium.
"Part of our strategy is to have Bryant Denny Stadium where we're going to organize our tours more than we currently do and have it as a place people can visit year round and have locker room tours, tunnel inside of the stadium and other areas on a daily basis,” Byrne concluded.
Those changes in Bryant Denny will result in the loss of several hundred seats.
But Byrne says the stadium will still hold more than 100,000 fans.
