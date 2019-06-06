FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain expected now through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You'll need the umbrella and all of your rain gear before you walk out the door today. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 70s. Many locations are dealing with light showers making the roads slick and wet. We are watching additional showers and storms developing to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi that will move into our area by early this afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with embedded lightning. Greatest threat to see a few strong storms will likely be in Southwest Alabama today. Temperatures will remain below average today thanks to clouds and numerous showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph in some locations.
FIRST ALERT FOR MORE RAIN: An upper level low will slowly inch closer to Alabama producing plenty of showers across the Southeast. Some models are indicating the possibility of slightly drier conditions Friday afternoon before more showers and storms develop Friday evening. Temperatures could be a little warmer Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The upper level low will stick around as we go into the weekend.
BYE-BYE DROUGHT: The abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought in parts of East Alabama will likely come to an end after this system moves through. Models are still indicating we could easily see 4-6 inches of rain for most of North and Central Alabama through Tuesday morning. Some locations could see rainfall totals greater than 7 inches.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Rain chances this weekend will remain around 80 percent on Saturday and Sunday. Rounds of rain will be expected with the possibility of seeing a few embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely stay in the lower 80s.
DRYING OUT: The upper level low is expected to move out of here by Tuesday. Best rain chance Tuesday will be in the eastern half of the state. By Wednesday, I believe the rain will be completely out of here. Temperatures will likely warm into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be cooler behind this system possibly dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday and Thursday morning.
