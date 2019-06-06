FIRST ALERT: Rounds of rain expected now through the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You'll need the umbrella and all of your rain gear before you walk out the door today. Temperatures are mostly in the lower 70s. Many locations are dealing with light showers making the roads slick and wet. We are watching additional showers and storms developing to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi that will move into our area by early this afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with embedded lightning. Greatest threat to see a few strong storms will likely be in Southwest Alabama today. Temperatures will remain below average today thanks to clouds and numerous showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph in some locations.