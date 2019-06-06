One dead after severe storm passes through south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead after a severe storm passed through south Louisiana.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharron Weston Broome confirmed the death during a press conference Thursday.
Officials say the victim was found drowned in a vehicle. It happened at the entrance ramp on I-10 at Chippewa.
Dozens of pictures of submerged vehicles have been submitted to the WAFB newsroom. Some are have water to the roof of the vehicle.
Reports of tornado damage is being investigated in Mid City Baton Rouge and in Livingston Parish.
The Baton Rouge General issued the following statement:
Additional damage reports include:
- Possible tornado damage at an apartment located at 675 Wooddale Blvd. Residents being evacuated. No injuries reported.
- A tree on Sarasota Drive in Central. No injuries.
- Flooding at a refinery at Port Allen
- Harvest Manor Nursing Home in Denham Springs is flooded
- Water inside Mestizo’s restaurant in Baton Rouge
- Structure damage to Delaune’s Do It Center in Galvez
The WAFB Storm Team is tracking this system. Conditions are expected to improve by the afternoon.
