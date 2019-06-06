Minor injuries reported after car strikes JeffCo apartment building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say there were minor injuries reported after a car struck a Jefferson County apartment building on Wednesday.
The accident happened at Tammera Place Apartments off Chalkville School Road. Police say the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the building, but the cause of the accident is not known at this time.
Police did not release any further information about the driver or possible passengers in the vehicle. There were no arrests.
