Math games to help prevent ‘brain drain’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How many times have you heard from your children, “I’ll never use math, so why do I have to learn it?” UAB Dr. Stephanie Yates has an answer for you.
Yates said, “If the push back is, ‘why do I need to know this?’ Or ‘this is boring,’ think about every time in your daily life you have to add, subtract, multiply, use percentages, and get your kids involved in those.”
Yates is the Endowed Professor and Director of the Regions Institute for Financial Education. She showed us a number of great math games to keep students sharp during the summer using items you probably have readily available at your home, like playing cards.
“You can give each child two or three cards and have them rotate the cards and add their cards, and whoever gets to 100 first wins. It’s making them add. It’s making them think and it’s activating that sense of competition," said Yates. Dominoes will work as well. “Anything with numbers you can use. You can grab one domino and same as grabbing two cards - what’s five times four? What’s five minus four?”
She also pulled out measuring cups and spoons that are automatic lessons on fractions, and an invitation to get your children involved in cooking and baking. Have them scale the recipe.
“So if we need two cups to feed four people, does that mean we need two cups to feed four to eight people? Let them understand the math, and if you get one of these measuring cups that has a variety of measurements, you also can get a little metrics lesson in,” Yates explained.
Yates said the important thing is that you are showing children how much we use math every day without the conventional lecture. “Once you just start thinking sort of outside the box and be creative, the possibilities are endless,” she said.
However, if you are anxious to get your children out of the house this summer, Yates is teaching a finance summer camp starting June 10, Monday-Friday, for middle and high school students. On Monday, June 17, she begins teaching children how to become entrepreneurs, and June 24 the subject is financial literacy for students preparing for college.
There is still room available! You can call 205-996-0884.
