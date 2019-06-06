Law Enforcement teach students life skills at Camp Journey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Shelby County law enforcement and Compact 2020 have come together to offer a summer camp to students. Camp Journey has gotten so popular over the last few summers, that they’ve added even more camps for summer 2019.
Soon-to-be 6th graders spent the day at Oak Mountain Intermediate, getting to know local officers and what it means to be a leader. While there is a lot of fun surrounding summer camp
Camp Journey also teaches life lessons. They learn team building by rescuing each other across an imaginary river. It takes a couple of tries, but when they finally get it down, the whole team wins.
During the week the students learn about peer pressures they may face in middle school, how to handle bullying, local law enforcement, and how to give CPR.
Lt. Nathan Kendrick with Compact 2020 says that this is great opportunity for local officers to get to know the community.
“We feel like bonding with them this week,will create opportunities where maybe if they are going through something, they will be more willing to come and talk to us about it.”
Another camp is happening next week. Compact 2020 hopes to grow camp journey even more next year.
