Jessica Ivey: St. Louis Style Spare Ribs and Broccoli Salad

Spare Ribs:
2 racks Smithfield St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs, membrane removed
1/8 tsp. turmeric
7 tsp. salt
2 tbsp. dark brown sugar
4 tsp. chili powder
2 1/2 tsp. unsweetened dark cocoa powder
4 tsp. ground coffee
2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
3/4 tsp. ancho chile pepper
1/8 tsp. coriander
Directions:
Build a charcoal fire for indirect cooking by situating the coals on only one side of the grill, leaving the other side empty. Preheat the grill to 250°F.
For the dry rub: In a small bowl, combine the salt, brown sugar, chili powder, coffee, cocoa, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, ancho chile pepper, coriander and turmeric.
Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs. Generously apply the dry rub onto the front and back of the ribs. Gently pat to ensure that the rub adheres.
Put the slabs meat side up over indirect heat, away from the coals, close the lid, and cook until the ribs are tender, about 3 hours 30 minutes.
Remove the ribs from the grill and let them rest uncovered for 5 minutes. Slice the ribs between the bones and serve.
Layered Broccoli Salad
6 cups chopped broccoli florets
1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
2/3 cup dried, sweetened cranberries or raisins
1 1/2 cups (6 ounces)Cheddar cheese, grated
1/2 cup fat-free yogurt
3 tbsp. honey
2 tbsp. mayonnaise
2 tbsp. cider vinegar
1/4 cup unsalted, dry roasted, hulled sunflower seeds or chopped walnuts 2 tbsp. low-fat bacon pieces
Directions:
In a large glass serving bowl, layer broccoli, onion and cranberries. In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, honey, mayonnaise and vinegar. Drizzle the yogurt dressing over the layered salad.
Layer cheese on top.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds and bacon pieces just before serving.
