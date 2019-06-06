Hoover superintendent proposing rule to reduce cell phone distractions

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover is looking to make even more changes while school is out. The latest policy change could include cell phones.
“We’re not trying to alarm people, we’re not trying to say your child cannot come to school, will not have access to a phone, will not be able to reach you at the end of the school day, that’s not what this is about. But we have to respect, and we have to value instructional time, and this is a step in that direction,” said Hoover Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy.
Dr. Murphy brought up the issue at Tuesday night’s board meeting after complaints from teachers and principals of students too distracted by their phones to pay attention in class.
“We have students who are putting earbuds in their ears and listening to music or otherwise being distracted from instruction,” says Murphy.
It’s not yet been written into a formal proposal, but Murphy is working on that now with staff. And she says there would be exceptions to the rule.
“We have students who have individualized education plans. And as a result of that IEP, there may be a reason for them to listen to music which may calm them down. So those are all conversations that we will have,” said Dr. Murphy.
But she wants to make one thing clear. “This is not a prohibition against having cell phones in our schools,” says Murphy.
Murphy has shared a rough draft with principals and says they all seem to be on board. Tuesday night was the first discussion on the topic, but she has not yet heard any feedback from parents on the issue. They may address a policy proposal at their July 11 meeting.
