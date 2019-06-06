Homicide under investigation after body found near road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near a road Thursday morning.
Officers responded to Little Shades Drive and 3rd Place to investigate a report of a deceased person. Authorities spoke with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy who said he was alerted when citizens driving in the area found the victim and called 911.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the scene along with the Jefferson County coroner and pronounce the victim dead.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-245-777
