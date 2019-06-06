Flag retirement ceremony in Homewood Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A flag retirement ceremony is set for Saturday, June 8 in Homewood.
Members of the Monsignor Frank J. Wade, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly at Our Lady of Sorrows Church and School will hold the retirement ceremony.
Older U.S. flags can be dropped off between noon and 6 p.m. June 8 at the parking deck behind the church. There will also be some replacement flags for sale.
The tattered U.S. flags collected will be properly retired at 6:30 p.m. in a patriotic ceremony with local scouts. The public is invited and the ceremony will be atop the OLS Parking Deck.
The U.S. Flag code says any flag that is in poor condition should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.
