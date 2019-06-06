First responders urge public to have decks inspected annually

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is unclear what exactly caused a deck to collapse in east Birmingham Tuesday night, but fire officials do think that there was a problem with the structure.
“Just based on the evidence that was there. The deck separated from the house and the entire deck collapsed, about 9 feet,” said Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
In that collapse, 3-year-old Titus Hubbard was killed, and two other children sustained minor injuries. Firefighters says several children were on the deck at the time.
Their advice is to have your deck inspected on an annual basis.
“It’s a good idea to get a licensed contractor to come out, and just do an general inspection on it to make sure the integrity of the deck is in place,” said Carrillo.
