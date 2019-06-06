Birmingham Fire Fighters Association monitoring station health inspection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire Fighters Association Local 117 is monitoring the city health inspection of Fire Station 27.
The station is currently closed. A fireman took pictures inside the fire station that some believe may be mold and asbestos problems.
“We have a lot of old buildings in the city and we want them to be safe. Our priority is the health and safety of our personnel,” said William Lipscomb, President of Local 117.
This is personal for fire Capt. Lipscomb as he was stationed at the fire station for ten years. The union membership voted this week to move forward with an independent inspection of the city’s investigation if they believe there are health concerns.
“Obviously, if we have some findings that are concerning, we would like to see the city move forward and investigate structures that our members eat, sleep, and live in on duty,” said Dale Wyatt, Secretary Treasurer of Local 117.
Both men have seen the pictures inside of Fire Station 27. They are concerned it could a be a health hazard. “I have concerns like anybody else. Not knowing what the substances are,” Lipscomb said.
The union wants the facts before any firefighter returns to the station. “Some members have stated they have health issues related to the environment there. Whether it’s because of sinuses, allergies, blood pressure or other breathing disorders. But, some have stated they believe the environment there has caused some health concerns,” Wyatt said.
The union, if not satisfied, will hire their own inspectors for an investigation. Mayor Randall Woodfin’s communication director says the current investigation may take time to get the true results.
