UA robotics team is getting national NASA recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s robotic engineering team started in 2010, with just 5 students and a goal to be competitive.
Now, in 2019, the team is 60 members strong and dominating the competition.
“This is my fourth year in the competition and I’ve won a national championship every year,” Max Eastepp said.
Eastepp called their robot, “Stressie Bessie”, the latest in a long line of UA College of Engineering success stories.
With this year's victory last week, the student robotics team has won NASA's grand prize in its Robotics Mining Competition for five straight years.
"It's now the premier student robotic competition team in the United States," explained Kenny Ricks, an Associate Professor of electrical engineering.
He thinks the program is successful because the students are becoming better engineers by getting in the lab and doing things with their hands.
Eastepp believes the team is in good hands going forward because of the type of students this kind of success attracts.
"It's really impressive seeing all these freshmen come in and designing and building robots that outperform a robot from four years ago that was designed by seniors.”
The team will start working on the 2020 competition in August.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.