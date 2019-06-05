Surveillance video, photos released in Birmingham gas station robbery

VIDEO: Suspect fights clerk at B'ham gas station
By WBRC Staff | June 5, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 3:33 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police hope surveillance video and photos will help identify a robbery suspect.

Surveillance video, photos released in Birmingham gas station robbery

A man robbed the Chevron gas station at 490 Forestdale Boulevard Monday night around 9:51. Police say the man had a gun and demanded money for the register.

Birmingham police are trying to identify the man accused of robbing the Chevron gas station on Forestdale Boulevard.
Birmingham police are trying to identify the man accused of robbing the Chevron gas station on Forestdale Boulevard. (Source: Birmingham police)

The suspect and clerk began to struggle for the gun as the man tried to leave the store. The clerk managed to take the gun from the man as he made his way into his vehicle. The man left the scene in a 4 door gold Buick. The clerk also caused damage to the car headlights as the suspect pulled away.

Birmingham police are trying to identify the man accused of robbing the Chevron gas station on Forestdale Boulevard.
Birmingham police are trying to identify the man accused of robbing the Chevron gas station on Forestdale Boulevard. (Source: Birmingham police)

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.