Surveillance video, photos released in Birmingham gas station robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police hope surveillance video and photos will help identify a robbery suspect.
A man robbed the Chevron gas station at 490 Forestdale Boulevard Monday night around 9:51. Police say the man had a gun and demanded money for the register.
The suspect and clerk began to struggle for the gun as the man tried to leave the store. The clerk managed to take the gun from the man as he made his way into his vehicle. The man left the scene in a 4 door gold Buick. The clerk also caused damage to the car headlights as the suspect pulled away.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.
