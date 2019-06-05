Shelton State offers workforce training courses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College Workforce Development will offer training courses this summer for students interested in hospitality services and patient care. The courses are free to students who qualify for Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act assistance.
"They just need people who have employability skills," according to Margie Falls, Head of Corporate Training and Community Education at the West Alabama Center for Workforce Development.
She said that during July and August the school will be offering classes that focus on hospitality services and patient care at local businesses like DCH Regional Medical Center.
“The hospitality classes are 41 hours each, 2 nights a week and one Saturday for 3 weeks. So that’s relatively quick." Falls said. "The Patient Care Technician, is a 4-week class,” she continued.
Students interested in becoming a PCT would also work two days a week at DCH.
Training courses for hospitality services include certifications for restaurant servers, front desk representative and guest room attendant.
“The employer will be able to tell the difference between someone right off the street and someone who’s had the programs because they focus on customer service,” Falls concluded.
Students can go to the Tuscaloosa Career Center on Skyland Boulevard behind Los Torasco’s to find out if they qualify to take these courses for free.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.