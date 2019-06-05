Police stop men “casing houses"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brookside police think they prevented more crimes from happening in their city after arresting two people last week.
Police say on Friday, May 31st they saw two guys in a truck driving through a residential area and “casing houses.”
The officers did a traffic stop and noticed several chests filled with jewelry, electronics, and other items in the back of the vehicle. They also found burglary tools, stolen credit cards from several people, and drugs.
Richard Reeves and Edwin Allen East were arrested. Police say Reeves already had a felony warrant for Burglary in Jefferson County.
“There is no doubt the proactive patrol techniques the officers deployed prevented potential thefts or burglaries in our area. Additional felony charges are pending as the investigation continues to identify additional victims of theft and/or burglary in the Birmingham metro area. Our officers have a zero tolerance for those who choose to prey upon the good people of Brookside,” the department said in a Facebook post.
