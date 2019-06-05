National School Resource Officer group reacts to Parkland SRO arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Florida state police arrested the former deputy who was the school resource officer on duty during last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Scot Peterson is facing several charges of child neglect. The 56-year-old was on duty during the shooting but never went inside the school.
We're getting reaction to those charges from a national group based here in Alabama that trains school resource officers.
Mac Hardy with the National Association of School Sesource Officers calls the video of that deputy’s actions in Parkland “disturbing.”
Each year, Hardy’s organization trains thousands of SROs to run towards danger. He says if people choose to not do that then they shouldn’t take the oath to serve and protect.
Hardy tells us its important schools have properly trained resource officers who can take action in a moment's notice. He says a properly trained SRO shouldn't think twice about putting their lives on the line.
"I can tell you that those officers think of that school has being their school and those students as being their students and they would do anything. They will put themselves in front of a bullet. They would put themselves in harm's way to protect each and every one of them,” Hardy said.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says there can be no excuse for Deputy Peterson’s complete inaction and they feel his actions that day cost lives.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.