Large fire destroys legally troubled Oden Piano & Organ in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An overnight fire in Gadsden has destroyed the Oden Piano and Organ building in Gadsden.
Gadsden assistant fire chief Craig Cannon says the call came in after midnight and smoke was showing at the time. The building became fully involved, three firefighters were injured and the roof collapsed.
Cannon says the firefighters are doing well, and all three have been released from the hospital.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they showed up for their next shift," Cannon said.
The city's fire marshal and the Etowah County Arson Task Force are investigating to determine the cause of the fire. Arson has not been ruled out. Cannon says the fire apparently started in the back of the building.
For nearly two years the business and its owners have been investigated on numerous charges of theft by deception. Owner Jason Oden is awaiting trial for two counts of theft by deception and one count of theft of property 3rd.
A number of piano owners told us in early 2018 they left their pianos to be repaired or on consignment, only for the pianos to be sold without them being notified or given any money. One woman said her mother’s piano was sold to a church.
At the time, WBRC noted the Oden building had condemnation notices posted on the front doors. Building inspector Brian Harbison confirmed the building was still condemned.
"It'll probably come down a lot quicker now," Harbison said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.