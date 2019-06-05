Hoover School Board discusses possible hate-speech policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -New explanation tonight from Hoover schools superintendent on why the system is looking to add new penalties for racist or sexist comments student make. Even if they’re not on campus.
Critics say this takes away free speech but the superintendent says they’ve got it all wrong.
Kathy Murphy says this policy is not intended to take away those rights--her only concern is when it spills over into the class environment, and that's when action would be taken.
It all stems from that video we saw back in March of teenagers from the Hoover school system, standing in a living room and making racist and anti-Semitic remarks. Murphy asks what would you have us do?
She says the video came out Friday or Saturday and it became a disruption in class that following Monday. She said it affected students, teachers and the school board.
"When in large groups they are going to the office to talk about how they've been treated and how they're feeling. When our phones are ringing off the hook with parents who are wanting to get their children and pull them out of school on a given day. When we're receiving calls from across the nation and we can't carry on productively with the day. Both of our schools, during that period of time, that initial day received 150-plus calls, and I have a log in this office of how many calls came in the week after the videos that really took even this office off point,” says Murphy.
Staff will have diversity training this week. Meanwhile they are consulting with student, parent and advisory committees about the wording of the policy, and even the Department of Justice and the NAACP.
They hope to readdress the policy at their July board meeting.
