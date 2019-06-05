Gulfport Police searching for runaway kangaroo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There's a manhunt of sorts happening in the Bayou View area of Gulfport right now, but police aren't looking for a man. They're trying to find a runaway kangaroo.
The baby kangaroo is named JoJo, and was in the area as part of a mobile petting zoo.
JoJo’s owner is Cody Breland, who runs Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo in McHenry. He had the kangaroo and some other animals out at an elementary school for an event when it started raining really hard. That frightened some of the animals and the kangaroo jumped away.
Police say if you spot JoJo, please don’t chase the animal. Instead, call the police department at (228) 868-5959 or Breland at (323) 326-4015. If you see JoJo go into a fenced area, just close the fence and call for help.
JoJo is no stranger to the spotlight. In fact, the kangaroo and Breland were guests on WLOX’s 4 O’Clock Show back in March promoting the Pine Hill Festival in Wiggins.
